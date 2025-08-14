Juventus will need goals from multiple sources if they are to compete successfully for trophies this season, particularly after struggling to find the net consistently in the last campaign. While the squad already contains several influential players capable of contributing, head coach Igor Tudor will rely heavily on those most likely to provide the cutting edge in attack.

Kenan Yildiz

Kenan Yildiz emerged as one of Juventus’ most promising performers towards the end of last season, carrying his impressive form into the Club World Cup, where he continued to impress. In Serie A last term, he registered seven goals and four assists, and there is a clear expectation that he can improve on those numbers in the months ahead. His technical ability, movement, and composure in front of goal make him a key figure in the Bianconeri’s attacking plans.

Jonathan David

Jonathan David has joined Juventus as the primary summer signing, and the club will be eager for him to make an immediate impact. Having excelled at Lille in Ligue 1, he arrives with a strong reputation for intelligent movement, clinical finishing, and versatility in the forward line. Once he develops an understanding with his new teammates, David is expected to be a consistent goal threat and a central component of Tudor’s attacking strategy.

Jonathan David (Juventus.com)

Randal Kolo Muani

A return to Turin for Randal Kolo Muani is anticipated in the coming days, and his arrival could further enhance Juventus’ offensive options. The French international offers pace, physical presence, and a proven eye for goal. With Dusan Vlahović widely expected to depart, Kolo Muani could form a dynamic partnership with Jonathan David, giving the side a potent and adaptable strike force capable of troubling any defence.

If all three players deliver on their potential, Juventus will be in a far stronger position to address last season’s scoring shortcomings. The combination of Yildiz’s creativity, David’s finishing instincts, and Kolo Muani’s power could be decisive in pushing the team beyond a top-four finish and into genuine title contention.