Juventus recognise the need to make significant changes to their squad during this transfer window and have been making efforts to do so.

However, those efforts have not been sufficient, and with only a few days remaining before the new league season begins, time is becoming a serious concern.

Igor Tudor has been left with no choice but to include several unwanted players in the squad for the pre-season tour. This highlights the fact that considerable work remains to be done, and the club must act swiftly to address the outstanding issues.

There are several key changes that still need to be made in the coming weeks if Juventus are to enter the new season in a competitive state.

One of the main priorities is to bring in new midfielders while offloading players who no longer have a clear role within the team. The club currently has several individuals in midfield who are surplus to requirements, yet their status has not been fully clarified. It is imperative that Arthur Melo and Douglas Luiz are moved on and replaced by players who better suit the tactical direction and demands of the upcoming campaign.

Jonathan David (Juventus.com)

Another pressing matter is resolving the situation surrounding Dusan Vlahovic and ensuring that Jonathan David has a reliable and clearly defined strike partner. At present, David appears to be the only certainty in the forward line. Juventus must find a clear solution regarding Vlahovic’s future, whether that involves keeping him and integrating him into the team or securing a suitable replacement.

In addition, the defensive set-up must be finalised. With the return of Gleison Bremer from a long-term injury, Juventus now have an abundance of defenders. Igor Tudor needs to determine who his first-choice options are at the back and allow them time to develop cohesion and understanding. Establishing a settled defensive line will be essential to building consistency and solidity from the start of the campaign.

Juventus face a race against time to implement these adjustments. Without swift and decisive action, they risk entering the new season underprepared and lacking the structure necessary for success.