Opinion: The striking resemblance between the current campaign and the memorable 2015/16

Following a disastrous start of the season, Juventus had been completely ruled out of the Scudetto race, with some even suggesting that the Top Four spots had become out of reach.

But while it certainly looked all bleak at one point, Max Allegri’s men started an impressive turnaround in the middle of October. Before heading towards the winter break, Juventus had put together a six-match domestic winning streaking all while preserving a clean sheet on every occasion.

While it remains to be seen how far will the Old Lady go by the end of the season, it wouldn’t be the first time that the club achieves a stunning come-from-behind triumph. After all, the memorable 2015/16 season remains fresh in mind.

Although we’re not suggesting that Juventus will be replicate the same feat seven years following that immense comeback, one can notice a number of striking resemblances between the two campaigns, including the following:

Allegri’s Second Year

Just like 2015/16, Allegri is currently in the midst of the second year of his tenure at the club.

Back then, the manager cashed on the credit he gained during his first campaign (which saw him winning the domestic double and reach the Champions League final) to prevent getting sacked.

This time, the Livorno native is coming from a rather disappointing first campaign following his return to the club, nonetheless, the reputation built in his initial tenure in Turin combined with the club’s financial difficulties spared him the axe.

New Era

The two campaigns were both marked as new eras, even if they began with an old manager in charge.

In 2015, Juventus bid some of their finest stars farewell (Pirlo, Tevez, Vidal…) and started the campaign with ten new signings. Dybala, Mandzukic, Khedira, Cuadrado and Alex Sandro were all in their debut campaign in Turin.

This season, Juventus also pulled off a major makeshift with Dybala, Chiellini, Morata and de Ligt all leaving, and a host of stars landing in Continassa, coupled with the emergence of youngsters from the U-23 squad.

Similar Timing

While the Bianconeri’s astonishing 25-match winning streak started on the 11th round of the 15/16 season, Juve’s current run began on the 10th matchday… and against the same opponent.

The Derby Effect

In 2015, it was Juan Cuadrado scoring a late goal from a clumsy finish against Torino to kickstart what turned out to be a historic run.

In 2022, Dusan Vlahovic directed home the winner in the Derby della Mole, and the club’s fortunes took a turn to the better.

But what makes it even more shocking is that the second win of the streak came at Empoli’s expense on both occasions.

Telling signs or mere coincidence? Only time will tell.