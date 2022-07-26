Opinion: The three best Juventus displays against Barcelona in the last 20 years

On Tuesday night (or Wednesday morning for European viewers), Juventus will take on Barcelona in their second friendly match of the Soccer Champions Tour.

The Bianconeri eased past Chivas De Guadalajara in the weekend, but will now face a sterner test in the form of Xavi’s men.

So let’s take the opportunity to recall the three most memorable performances for Juventus against their Catalan foes in the 21st century.

3- Barcelona 0-3 Juventus (CL Group Stage 2020/21)

The Camp Nou may be one of the most fearsome fortresses in European football, but the empty ground failed to frighten Andrea Pirlo’s men.

The two giants were fighting for the top spot in their Champions League group, and although it did little to help Juve in their quest to go far in the competition, the Italians managed to snatch it thanks two spot kicks from Cristiano Ronaldo and a fabulous volley from Weston McKennie.

2- Barcelona 1-2 Juventus (CL Quarter Finals 2002/03)

Following a 1-1 draw in Turin, the Spaniards were the favorites to advance from a thrilling double-header.

However, the unstoppable Pavel Nedved gave the Old Lady the lead, only to be cancelled by Xavi’s equalizer.

Despite being a man down following Edgar Davids’ dismissal, Marcelo Zalayeta still managed to clinch the ticket to the semis with an unforgettable deadly extra-time winner.

1- Juventus 3-0 Barcelona (CL Quarter Finals 2016/17)

When the Blaugrana boasted the formidable MSN trio (Messi, Suarez and Neymar), it was always hard to bet against them going all the way to the final.

Yet, Paulo Dybala enjoyed what remains his greatest career performance thus far, stunning the Spaniards with two exquisite goals.

Giorgio Chiellini added insult to injury with a third goal, giving the Bianconeri a major first leg advantage which allowed them to progress in the competition following a goalless draw in Catalunya.

Juventus never looked as radiating as they did during that magical night at the Allianz Stadium,