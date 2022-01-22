Opinion: The three most anticipated duels in Milan vs Juventus clash

Regardless of their respective positions in the table, the clash between Milan and Juventus is always an encounter that shouldn’t be missed.

While the current version may lack the star power present during the previous decades, we’re still going to witness some interesting duels on the pitch.

So let’s take a look at three expected personal battles on the Pitch

Theo Hernandez vs Juan Cuadrado

This is going to be an interesting duel between the consensus best left-back in the league and one of the best wingers in Italian football.

One is a young man with the best years of his career still ahead of him, while the other is a veteran who refuses to shows signs of aging.

Expect an all round war on the Old Lady’s right flank.

Sandro Tonali vs Manuel Locatelli

As always, winning the midfield battle is the main key towards victory in any match.

Despite an underwhelming first campaign, Sandro Tonali is now the main man for Stefano Pioli in the middle of the park.

On the other corner, Manuel Locatelli quickly established himself as the de facto leader of the Bianconeri’s midfield.

This will be a duel between two young Italian midfielders who have everything to prove.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic vs Giorgio Chiellini

On Sunday, we’ll be lucky to witness yet another chapter in the battle of the immortals.

Despite their advanced ages, the two legends should get the nod to start ahead of their younger teammates.

The outcome of this battle will be extremely important in determining the winner.