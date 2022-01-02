Opinion: The Top 10 Juventus goals in 2021

With the dawn of 2022, we’d like to wish you all a happy new year, hoping that it bears with it great success for our beloved club.

But before the Bianconeri resume their action on the pitch next Thursday, let’s take a look back some of our fondest memories in a rather forgettable year for the club.

So here are our Top 10 Juventus goals from 2021.

10- Chiesa vs Chelsea

As you’ll notice, Federico Chiesa is the ultimate star of the list. His efforts against Torino, Spezia and Atalanta in the Coppa Italia final also deserve mentions.

But his winner against Chelsea gets the nod as it set the Allianz Stadium on fire just few seconds following the restart.

9- Morata vs Bologna

Alvaro Morata gets the headline, but it was all about Paulo Dybala.

The Argentine dribbled his way past the Bologna defenders before providing his teammate with an assist through a lovely lob.

8- Rabiot vs Lazio

The Frenchman is hardly anyone’s favorite in Turin, but his stunning scorcher against Lazio last season deserves some recognition.

7- Alex Sandro vs Parma

Perhaps the opposition was a little weak, but Alex Sandro’s effort against the Ducali remains a wonderful sight.

The Brazilian pounced on the loose ball before launching a left-foot shot with his second touch all while the ball was in mid-air.

6- Kean vs Malmo

The young Italian scored the winner that secured an unlikely first spot finish in the Champions League group.

But this one earned its place on the list thanks to Federico Bernardeschi’s extraordinary assist with the outside of his foot.

5- Ronaldo vs Napoli

It’s the same story with this one. Cristiano Ronaldo scored the goal, but it’s all about Chiesa’s brilliant assist.

The Italian rounded Hysaj before providing a lovely ball for the Portuguese.

4- Cuadrado vs Fiorentina

When you score an added-time winner from the tightest of angles against your former club and celebrate with a fabulous dance, then your place is definitely on this list.

3- Chiesa vs Porto

Unfortunately for Fede, his three goals against Porto weren’t enough for Juventus.

But his late goal during the first leg in Portugal showcased his sheer talent and incredible finishing touch.

2- Chiesa vs Milan

The connection between Dybala and Chiesa on this one was just drooling.

The Italian played a give-and-go with the Argentine who spotted his run and put him through with an impeccable backheel.

1- Morata vs Fiorentina

We’re still not sure whether Morata will remain in Turin or not beyond January, but at least we’ll remember him for his astonishing strike against Fiorentina.

The Spaniard rounded his marker before unleashing a curler that went above the goalkeeper and landed in the top far corner.