Opinion: The Top 5 Juventus players of the season

After a roller coaster of a season, Juve’s late charge – and a little help from Verona – ensured that the club ended a mostly disappointing campaign with the least possible damages.

Our heroes in black and white didn’t always perform like real heroes, and some of them completely failed to show up during the season.

Nonetheless, we’ll focus on the best performers of the season, those who played an essential part in tending to the Old Lady’s wounds.

5- Danilo

On the heels of a forgettable first campaign in Turin, few would have thought that the Brazilian would have much to offer in 2020/21.

However, Andrea Pirlo found a reliable soldier in the former Porto man. Originally a right back, he was regularly deployed as a left back as well as a center back at the beginning of the season when the club was facing an injury crisis in defense.

Moreover, the 29-year-old covered in central midfield at times, and was often a solid and reliable presence in the lineup, if not spectacular.

4- Matthijs de Ligt

Another defender who moved up a notch this season. The Dutchman became the main stalwart at the back for the Bianconeri, as his captains Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci were left to compete for a starting spot, whilst fellow young center back Merih Demiral was nowhere to be seen in starting lineups.

At just 21 years of age, the former Ajax captain is incredibly confident, composed and already looks like one of the best players in his position worldwide.

3- Federico Chiesa

What a marvelous first season for the Italian winger! The 23-year-old was the man of the big occasions, scoring two fabulous goals against Milan in January, and was the author of the Coppa Italia winning goal, and almost led the Bianconeri towards a Champions League comeback against Porto with three goals over the two legs.

With 9 goals and 9 assists in Serie A during his debut season in Turin, we can expect the former Fiorentina man to be the main attraction for Juventus in the coming seasons.

2- Cristiano Ronaldo

Some will say that he should be the ultimate player of the season for the Old Lady, whilst others will complain that his placement is too high on the list.

As always, CR7 is a great center of debate. But with 29 league goals – resulting in a Capocannoniere award – the legendary striker forces his way into the top, even if some of his performances – especially against Porto – were the object of some heavy criticism.

1- Juan Cuadrado

Perhaps a debatable choice, but the Colombian absolutely left if all on the pitch with every match.

Right-back, wingback, winger, hybrid role, La Vespa was ready for it all, and at the age of 32, he delivered what could yet be the best season of his career.

The former Chelsea man was the ultimate king of the assists, providing 19 in all competitions, with most of them coming at decisive times.

Whilst his finishing would always be his Achilles heel, our man delivered the goals right when the team needed them the most, charging a 10-man Juventus side towards a dramatic victory against Inter with a brace of his own, which ended up being the most vital win of the season.

Do you agree with our choices? Tell us who are your Top 5 players of the season.