Opinion: The Top five Juventus matches from the 2021/22 season

Unfortunately for Juventus fans, another season had come and gone while scarcely leaving any fond memories to cherish.

Even its much-maligned predecessor had left us with two trophies to celebrate and some occasional happy memories along the way.

Regardless, we’ll attempt to identify the top five matches for the Bianconeri throughout the course of the disappointing 2021/22 campaign.

5- Juventus 4-2 Zenit (Champions League Group Stage)

Despite conceding twice, Juventus pulled off a solid display against Zenit in the Champions League group stage, with Paulo Dybala and Federico Chiesa running the show and scoring lovely goals.

At a time when the Bianconeri were struggling to get a footing in Serie A, their European campaign was heading in the right direction.

4- Juventus 2-0 Verona (Serie A Round 24)

This encounter marked the debut of Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria who joined the club in January.

With the new boys both earning debut goals, this match promised to be the beginning of a brighter era in Turin, even if it was later proven that the squad is still incapable of challenging for the biggest honors.

3- Juventus 2-0 Fiorentina (Coppa Italia Semi Final)

If the first leg win in Florence was a lucky one, Juventus staged a composed and mature second leg performance to book their ticket for the Coppa Italia final.

With Fiorentina trailing on aggregate, the Tuscans were forced to attack and ended up falling straight into Max Allegri’s traps, with the Bianconeri harassing them on counter attacks.

2- Juventus 1-0 Chelsea (Champions League Group Stage)

In the absence of Dybala and Alvaro Morata, Juventus started the match against the reigning European champions with the unusual attacking duo of Federico Bernardeschi and Chiesa. Nevertheless, the two Italian wingers combined to score a goal seconds after the restart.

Afterwards, the Bianconeri showcased their unmatched grit and determination while ferociously defending the lead until the very last second.

1- Roma 3-4 Juventus (Serie A Round 21)

Although it was far from being a perfect performance, this match is arguably the Old Lady’s happiest memory of an otherwise forgettable campaign, albeit it was marred by Chiesa’s unfortunate injury.

In the first half, Dybala replied to Tammy Abraham’s opener, but the madness was reserved for the second period.

The Giallorossi thought to have put the match to bed at 3-1 with a stunning freekick from Lorenzo Pellegrini, but the Bianconeri managed to turn the result upside-down as Mattia De Sciglio scored a rare goal to make it 3-4.

Yet, the drama wasn’t over, as Matthijs de Ligt left his teammates with a disadvantage after receiving his marching orders, and Wojciech Szczesny had to pull off a great save from the spot to preserve a memorable win at the Olimpico Stadium.