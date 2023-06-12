Opinion: The Top Five Juventus performances of the 2022/23 season

Unfortunately for Juventus supporters, the negative moments outweighed the positive ones in what was a demoralizing 2022/23 campaign.

But rather than dwelling over the devastating incidents that ensued throughout the campaign, let’s remind ourselves of the brighter events, even if they were too few to satisfy our thirst.

So here are the Top five Juventus performances of the 22/23 season, at least according to our humble opinion. (The criteria include the size of the opponent, the significance of the match and the final result)

5. Juventus 4-0 Empoli (Serie A Round 11)

While the opponent wasn’t of the highest caliber, the resounding 4-0 victory coupled with a supreme display warrants a spot on the list.

The Bianconeri bullied their Tuscan visitors with Moise Kean, Weston McKennie and Adrien Rabiot (twice) all finding the back of the net either through counter-attacks or set pieces.

4. Nantes 0-3 Juventus (Europa League Playoff Round)

Sadly for La Madama, the club endured a miserable Champions League campaign. Nonetheless, the Europa League presented a chance for atonement, and it began on a promising note when Angel Di Maria produced what was arguably the best individual performance from a Juventus player all season in the second leg of the Playoff round.

The Argentine broke the deadlock with a jaw-dropping curler before adding another from the spot and then completing his hat-trick in the second half.

3. Inter 0-1 Juventus (Serie A Round 27)

Although Inter found more success than Juventus in cup competitions, the Bianconeri had the upper hand in direct Serie A meetings.

In the 27th round, Allegri’s men completed the league double over their arch-rivals thanks to a solitary strike from Filip Kostic, while Wojciech Szczesny put up a brilliant display between the posts to preserve the win.

2. Juventus 2-0 Inter (Serie A Round 13)

Before prevailing at the Giuseppe Meazza, Juventus had also won the first Derby d’Italia of the season with a clinical display at home.

The Old Lady survived a first-half onslaught from Lautaro Martinez and company before pouncing on two swift counter-attacks (led by Kostic) to score through Adrien Rabiot and Nicolo Fagioli.

1. Juventus 3-0 Lazio (Serie A Round 15)

In what was the club’s final official match of 2022, Juventus extended their winning streak to six in empathic fashion, dismantling Maurizio Sarri’s Lazio in a dominant showing. Moise Kean scored a brace in an enchanting outing while Arkadiusz Milik added the third.

At that point, the players set off to the World Cup with a sky-high high before a series of calamitous events off the pitch wrecked the team’s campaign.

Agree with choices? Have a different list in mind? Let us know in the comments!