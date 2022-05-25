Opinion: The Top five Juventus players in the 2021/22 season

On the back of a largely disappointing campaign, it must be said that the majority of Juventus players failed to meet the expectations on a personal level.

Nevertheless, some performed slightly better than others, even if they hadn’t taken the world by storm.

So it’s time to recognize the Top five Juventus players based on their performances throughout the campaign, at least in our humble opinion.

5- Dusan Vlahovic

Even though his form regressed by the end of the season, his January switch was enough to inject a new-found enthusiasm within the squad, and some of his goals proved to be decisive in the battle for fourth place.

With a pre-season under his belt, the Serbian should be able to take his game up a notch starting from the next campaign.

4- Paulo Dybala

Although his performances this season remain far from the ones displayed by the vintage Dybala, the Argentine was after all the best goal scorer for the club in the Serie A campaign with his 10 goals, while also delivering five league assists.

La Joya managed to produce a significantly improved campaign compared with the previous one, before bowing out once and for all.

3- Danilo

The Brazilian is the poster boy of the “solid if unspectacular” tag. In a day and age where fullbacks are increasingly leaning towards attack, Danilo remains loyal to the old ways, proving to be a composed right-back who mainly sticks by his teammates at the back and puts on hard-working shifts in defense.

The former Real Madrid man also displayed leadership skills that enables him to become club captain at some point in the future.

Honorable Mention: Giorgio Chiellini

Due to age and recurring physical problems, the departing captain wasn’t always able to start matches, but whenever he stepped a foot on the pitch, he proved to be one of the best center backs in the world, even at the age of 37.

2-Juan Cuadrado

Whether he’s playing as a right-back, a winger or anything in between, Juan Cuadrado remains a vital player in the Bianconeri’s grand scheme.

Despite reaching the age of 33, the Colombian still runs as if he’s in his early twenties. La Vespa remains the player that Juventus reverts to at the most dire of situations, and he managed to do the difference on multiple occasions thanks to his effortless dribbling and storming runs to the box.

1- Matthijs de Ligt

Aside from his occasional blunders, the young Dutchman cemented himself as the bona fide leader at the back with Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci unable to be present on a permanent basis.

The former Ajax captain turned on beast-mode at times when Max Allegri’s men absolutely needed a warrior at the back, and the final outcome of the season would have been far worse if it wasn’t for his defensive prowess.

Now let us know your own picks in the comments below!