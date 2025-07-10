The summer transfer window presents a vital opportunity for football clubs to reinforce their squads and rectify any visible shortcomings. For Juventus, this period is especially important as they prepare for a fresh campaign under the guidance of manager Igor Tudor. The Bianconeri are aiming to re-establish themselves as serious contenders both domestically and in Europe, and significant business is expected during the current window.

Over the past twelve months, Juventus made key additions to their squad, but with a change in leadership and fresh tactical ideas, the need for further reinforcements has grown. Tudor has already shown an impressive ability to extract strong performances from players he did not personally recruit, yet greater squad depth and quality will be necessary if the club hopes to challenge for silverware next season.

Midfield Creativity Still Lacking

One of the most glaring deficiencies in the Juventus squad is the absence of a consistent creative presence in midfield. Despite boasting technically gifted players, the side struggled to generate sufficient attacking chances last season. Kenan Yildiz, Francisco Conceição and Samuel Mbangula each provided five assists, making them the club’s joint top creators. Teun Koopmeiners contributed four assists, the same tally as Weston McKennie and Khephren Thuram.

These statistics highlight a worrying lack of creativity from central areas, a problem that has persisted across multiple seasons. It is therefore surprising that Juventus did not pursue a proven playmaker such as Kevin De Bruyne. Addressing this issue must be a top priority in the current window if they hope to provide consistent service to their forwards.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Striking Options Require Clarity

While the signing of Jonathan David represents a step in the right direction, it only partially resolves the situation in attack. Juventus must now determine the future of existing strikers such as Dušan Vlahović, Arkadiusz Milik and Randal Kolo Muani. Without a clear and stable attacking hierarchy, the team risks facing similar scoring challenges to those encountered last term.

Scoring goals consistently is essential for a side with title ambitions, and Juventus will need to ensure that their striker situation is resolved swiftly. If they can add further creativity in midfield and clarify the composition of their attacking unit, they will be in a much stronger position to compete at the highest level next season.