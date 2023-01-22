Opinion: Three Atalanta players that Juventus must look out for on Sunday

Amidst all the enraging chaos surrounding the club, Juventus still have a match to play on Sunday night. A tough one, in fact.

While the meeting against Atalanta was supposed to have some implications on the Top Four battle, Friday’s court decision changed the whole description, with one club apparently out of the running, at least for the foreseeable future.

Yet, Max Allegri’s men will be expected to put up a real fight as if we still stand a chance. So let’s take a closer look at three men from Gian Piero Gasperini’s squad that Juventus must look out for.

Giorgio Scalvini (Defender)

Juventus fans are probably aware of the young defender whose name keeps popping up in the rumor mill. The 19-year-old might be the most promising young centre-back in Serie A, but he can also contribute on the opposite end of the pitch.

Ademola Lookman (Winger)

Luckily for Atalanta, a resurgent Jeremie Boga has recently announced his return to significance. But with all due respect to the Ivorian, he still has a long way to go before overshadowing Ademola Lookman.

The Nigerian has been La Dea’s ultimate star of the season with nine goals and three assists to his name in his 17 Serie A outings.

Rasmus Hojlund (Striker)

While Duvan Zapata and Luis Muriel have lost their status as major protagonists in Bergamo, Gasperini has found himself a new savior in Rasmus Hojlund.

The 19-year-old Norwegian possesses all the makings of a devastating target man. He has the speed, the skills, the physical strength and an eye for goal.

The young striker is currently on a red-hot form, so Gleison Bremer and company must rebuild the defensive fortress in order to keep him at bay.