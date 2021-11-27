Opinion: Three Atalanta players that Juventus must look out for

After building some momentum with hard-fought wins over Fiorentina and Lazio, a thrashing at the hands Chelsea struck a major blow to the already shaky morale at the Juventus camp.

Luckily, the Old Lady had previously qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League in a relatively easy group, so the defeat at the Stamford Bridge should only cost the Italians the top spot.

Therefore, the team must put their embarrassing midweek display behind them, as they’re about to take on another formidable opponent.

Atalanta might not be the reining European champions, but they have all what it takes to pile more misery on the Bianconeri.

As we previously mentioned, La Dea could be the biggest threat facing Juventus in the battle for a Top 4 spot.

Thus, this is set to be an extremely important fixture that Max Allegri’s men should win at all costs.

So let’s take look at three Atalanta players that Juventus must look out for on Saturday’s home fixture.

Merih Demiral (Center Back)

The ex-player curse. For one reason or another, former Juventus players tend to do well when going against the Old Lady.

Merih Demiral happens to be one the most recent departures, and he will have a point to prove against his former employers.

The Turkish defender is enjoying a fine campaign thus far, and will be looking to haunt back the likes of Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala with another solid display.

Davide Zappacosta (Wingback)

The 29-year-old is one of the most underrated wingbacks in Italy, and he can be a total menace when he attacks from the right side before delivering a killer cross.

The likes of Alex Sandro and Adrien Rabiot were torn apart apart by Reece James on Tuesday, and they must surely improve to avoid an embarrassment at the hands of a former Chelsea man

Josip Ilicic (Second Striker)

Whilst Duvan Zapata provides the strength and Luis Muriel adds an exquisite finishing touch, it is Josip Ilicic who brings the X-factor to Atalanta’s attack.

Juventus defenders might find a way to deal with the Colombians, but the Slovenian is a different type of beast who’s extremely hard to tame when at his best.

The Bianconeri must try to deprive him from the ball, because the former Palermo man can hurt them from all sort of angles.