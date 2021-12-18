Opinion: Three Bologna players Juventus must look out for on Saturday

For approximately the millionth time this season, Juventus are out looking for a rebound win.

The Bianconeri were building some momentum following a switch to a more attacking 4-2-3-1 formation and garnered some positive results at the expense of the mighty Salernitana, Genoa and Malmo.

However, it all drowned in the waters of Venice.

Max Allegri’s men lost two points in an uninspiring draw against Venezia, as well their star man Paulo Dybala.

This Saturday, the Old Lady will be facing a more complicated challenge as the team travels to take on Bologna away from home.

Sinisa Mihajlovic is blessed with a host of formidable players at his disposal, and we’ll take a close look at three of them.

Aaron Hickey (Left Wingback)

The 19-year-old joined the Emilians last season, but this campaign, he’s consolidating his status as one of the best up-and-coming wingbacks in Europe.

The Scotsman has already produced three goals thus far this season, and he can score with either foot.

A thrilling battle against Juan Cuadrado will likely ensue.

Nicolas Dominguez (Central Midfielder)

Roberto Sariano might be the leader in the middle of the park, and Matias Svanberg is considered to be the rising star.

But the contribution of Nicolas Dominguez is often overlooked. The Argentine is a hard-worker and always ready to put up a fight for Rossoblu.

Simply put, he’s the type of players that some of our lackluster midfielders have been struggling against since the start of the season.

Marko Arnautovic (Striker)

Last summer, Italy deservedly won the Euro 2020, but things could have gone very differently had the Austrian’s goal stood against them in the round of 16.

Therefore, Leonardo Bonucci in particular will be well-aware of the striker’s prowess.

We’re talking about a physical specimen who can punish any defense in the air or with the ball at his feet.

If the Bianconeri defenders provide him with some spaces, he’ll be more than happy to torment them.