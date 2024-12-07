After three straight draws on the road, Juventus are hoping to mark their return to the Allianz Stadium with what could be deemed a compulsory victory over Bologna, at least if they wish to silence the detractors and maintain a striking distance from the Champions League zone.

Say what you want about Dusan Vlahovic, but his absence has been heavily felt upfront, with his inapt replacements failing to make any noise in the penalty box (albeit it’s not their fault). Therefore, the Serbian’s return should prove to be a substantial boost for the Old Lady.

Nevertheless, Bologna remain a formidable opponent. While their start to the season had been slow when compared to their sensational previous campaign under Thiago Motta, they are beginning to find their feet with Vincenzo Italiano, with some of their key players hitting their stride once more.

So let’s take a closer look at three Bologna players that can cause trouble for Juventus this evening:

Juan Miranda (Left-Back)

The Barcelona youth product still has some work to fulfill his early-career promise, but he has already cemented himself as a bonafide threat on the left flank with his daring runs and sublime crossing.

The 24-year-old has already produced two assists in Serie A as his adjustment to Italian football is arguably ahead of schedule.

Dan Ndoye (Winger)

The Switzerland international is extremely dangerous whether he’s playing on the right or left wing, as he’s capable of producing chances and scoring goals with either foot.

The 24-year-old has thus far contributed with two goals and as many assists in the league.

Santiago Castro (Striker)

With Joshua Zirkzee gone in the summer, Santiago Castro is rising to the plate, establishing himself as Bologna’s main striker.

The Argentine might not be the biggest centre-forward, but he can be an excellent poacher thanks to his smart movement, and also possesses a stinging shot from long range.