Opinion: Three Bologna players that Juventus must look out for

Prior to the international break, Juventus had already hit rock bottom. The last time we saw Max Allegri’s men on the pitch, they were struggling to contain Monza who secured their first ever Serie A victory at our expense. Exciting times, indeed!

While a two-week interval will hardly prompt dramatic changes, we can only hope that our next match kickstarts a more positive run, especially with some our stars receiving morale boosts while on international duty.

Nonetheless, Thiago Motta will be eager to earn his first win at the helm of Bologna as soon as possible, and he’ll surely be encouraged by Raffaele Palladino’s exploits a fortnight ago.

So here are three dangerous Rossoblu stars that Juventus must look out for this weekend.

Lukasz Skorupski (Goalkeeper)

On Sunday, Max Allegri will most likely thrust Wojciech Szczesny back into the starting lineup. Nonetheless, there will be another solid Polish custodian standing across the field.

Skorupski is one of the most consistent goalkeepers in Serie A, and when he faces Juventus, he seems to take his game up a notch.

The 31-year-old will have an interesting duel against Dusan Vlahovic and his compatriot Arek Milik.

Jerdy Schouten (Central Midfielder)

The Dutchman is arguably one of the most underrated players in the league. He has been a constant presence in Bologna’s lineup for years, but never seems to receive the credit he rightfully deserves.

The 25-year-old is a wonderful deep-lying playmaker who knows how to dictate the play, and will be hoping to make life difficult for the likes of Paredes, Locatelli and Rabiot in the middle of the park.

Marko Arnautovic

Needless to say, the veteran striker is, hands down, the most dangerous player within the visitors’ ranks.

The 33-year-old could have joined the Bianconeri last summer, or even Manchester United, but Bologna did well by convincing him to stay, as he already racked up six goals since the start of the campaign.

Let’s hope Leonardo Bonucci and Gleison Bremer prevent him from extending his lead at the top of the Capocannoniere charts.