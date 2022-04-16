Opinion: Three Bologna players that Juventus must look out for

On the back of a hard-earned victory in Sardinia, Juventus will be hoping for a less complicated evening when they host Bologna at the Allianz Stadium.

The Bianconeri will be looking to add three points to consolidate their lead in the race for the fourth spot, while also maintaining what meager hopes remain in the battle for the Scudetto title.

While Max Allegri’s men will be the heavy favorites to secure their second win of the season over their Emilian rivals, the Rossoblu have a solid squad at their disposal, including the next three men.

Lukasz Skorupski (Goalkeeper)

The Pole is one of the most underrated shot-stoppers in Serie A. Two weeks ago, it was his heroics that forced a stalemate against Milan at the San Siro Stadium.

The former Roma man has thus far accumulated 11 clean sheets this season, and will be looking to produce another solid display to deny Dusan Vlahovic and company.

Arthur Theate (Center Back)

Since the start of the campaign, the Belgian has proved himself to be one of the best revelations in Italy.

The left-footed center back is strong, athletic and imposing in the air. Allegri’s frontline won’t find it easy against the 21-year-old defender.

Marko Arnautovic (Center Forward)

The Austrian had a forgettable spell at Inter early in his career, so he probably felt that he has some unfinished business in Serie A.

This season, the 32-year-old has been leading Bologna’s charge with sheer tenacity and has already struck the net on 11 occasions.

Although we expect Juventus to dominate the play for the majority of the match, the visitors will rely on Arnautovic to hold up the ball, allowing his team to launch threatening counter attacks.

His personal battle against Matthijs de Ligt should be a thrilling one.