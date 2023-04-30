Opinion: Three Bologna players who Juventus should look out for

When Juventus and Bologna met earlier in the season, Max Allegri’s men pummelled their hosts with three unanswered goals, courtesy of Filip Kostic, Dusan Vlahovic and Arkadiusz Milik.

Nevertheless, the Gialloblu have come a long way since then, with Thiago Motta giving them a well-crafted football identity. On the other hand, seeing our strikers’ names on the scoresheet feels like a distant memory for us Juve supporters.

All in all, this will be a tricky away fixture for the Old Lady at the Renato Dall’Ara. So let’s take a closer look at three Bologna players that Juventus must keep an eye on.

Stefan Posch (Right-Back)

Stefan Posch has to be one of the best under-the-radar signings of the Serie A season. The 25-year-old is primarily a centre-back, but has been developing into one of the most complete right-backs under Motta’s guidance.

With five goals and two assists, the Austrian is one of the best Serie A defenders in terms of goal contribution.

Jerdy Schouten (Defensive Midfielder)

For one reason or another, Jerdy Schouten remains overlooked despite proving himself to be a brilliant Regista for several years now.

The 26-year-old scarcely storms into the final third, but he’s one of the most influential players in the middle of the park, between shielding his backline and helping his teammates in the buildup.

Riccardo Orsolini (Winger)

Riccardo Orsolini never had his breakthrough at Juventus, but he’s been a staple in Bologna since 2018.

While the likes of Lewis Ferguson and Musa Barrow can be extremely dangerous, the Italian winger remains the biggest mercurial talent at Dall’Ara.

This season, the 26-year-old has eight Serie A goals and three assists to his name, and he’ll be looking to extend his tally at the expense of his former employers by bombarding the right flank with his brisk runs.

Just ask Inter who suffered his wrath earlier this season.