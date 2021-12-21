Opinion: Three Cagliari players that Juventus must look out for on Tuesday

After coming away with a victory from their penultimate match of the year in Bologna, Juventus will be looking to finish 2021 on a (relatively) high note.

The Bianconeri will host the struggling Cagliari at the Allianz Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Isolani are currently enduring their worst form in recent memory, and have just been thrashed by Udinese with four unanswered goals in the weekend.

And yet, it should be mentioned that there hasn’t been a single easy fixture for the Bianconeri since the start of the season.

Walter Mazzari has some talented players at his disposal – even if they have been largely underperforming this term.

So let’s take a closer look at three Cagliari players that Max Allegri’s men must look out for.

Alessio Cragno (Goalkeeper)

The Italian international definitely deserve to play at a club with higher ambitions than surviving another relegation dogfight.

In fact, the situation might have been even worse for the Rossoblu if it wasn’t for his presence between the posts (imagine that!)

Therefore, Alvaro Morata and company will have to be particularly clinical in order to beat the Cagliari shot-stopper.

Gabriele Zappa (Right-Back)

The 21-year-old has rarely featured this term, but it’s about time that Mazzarri puts some trust in the young wingback.

Zappa is simply brilliant at surging forward, and can cause all sort of trouble for Alex Sandro if he allows him enough space to blister on the right flank.

Joao Pedro (Striker)

On the island of Sardinia, players come and go, but Joao Pedro has been a stable at the club for a very long time.

The Brazilian is the heart and soul of this team, and has signed 9 out of the 17 goals scored by the whole squad in Serie A this season.

No further explanation is needed on why the Bianconeri defenders must absolutely keep him at bay all night long.