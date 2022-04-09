Opinion: Three Cagliari players that Juventus must look out for

On the back of a disappointing result last weekend, Juventus must now put their Derby d’Italia woes behind them and focus on securing a top four finish.

The Bianconeri will visit the island of Sardinia for a meeting against the struggling Cagliari who are just above the relegation zone.

Nevertheless, Max Allegri’s men mustn’t take their opponents lightly, as the Isolani possess a host of talented players who can do the damage on any given day.

So let’s take a closer look at three Cagliari players that Juventus must look out for on Saturday.

Raoul Bellanova (Right Wingback)

We begin with one of Federico Cherubini’s summer transfer target. The 21-year-old has been a true revelation for Walter Mazzarri’s side this season, and has already impressed against Juventus in the reverse fixture.

The dynamic wingback can cause havoc with his runs from the right flank and his crosses are always dangerous.

Razvan Marin (Central Midfielder)

The former Ajax man is rarely spoken of, but he’s the one who holds the keys for his side in the middle of the park. This season, he has four assists to his name.

Keeping the Romanian at bay would surely limit the Rossoblu’s danger.

Joao Pedro (Second Striker)

The Brazilian native has recently joined the Italian national team, but he’s been a mainstay at Cagliari since 2014.

The striker remains the club’s ultimate talisman and their most important player. He has thus far scored 11 goals and provided his teammates with four assists.

The 30-year-old is dangerous in the air, has a clinical touch and can launch attacks when dropping back. Nullifying the captain’s threat is an essential key to victory for Juventus.