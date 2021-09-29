Opinion: Three Chelsea players that Juventus must look out for

Following the warmup fixture against Malmo a couple of weeks ago, the real business should begin for Juventus this Wednesday, as they host Chelsea on the second matchday of the Champions League group stage.

Max Allegri will have to do without his main strikers, Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata, who limped out of the pitch on Sunday against Sampdoria.

On the other hand, the European champions will miss N’Golo Kanté who tested positive for Covid-19, but Thomas Tuchel still has an incredibly strong squad at his disposal.

So here are three Chelsea players that the Bianconeri should look out for this evening.

Antonio Rudiger (Center Back)

The German has been linked with a move away from West London due to his expiring contract, with some mentioning Juventus as one of his potential suitors.

The former Roma man is one of the toughest defenders in the business (just ask Kevin de Bruyne) and the young Juve strikers could be set to endure an unpleasant evening against him.

Federico Chiesa’s speed could be Juve’s best weapon against the big defender.

Jorginho (Central Midfielder)

The Euro 2020 winner will take on some of his international teammates, and a battle against Manuel Locatelli could ensue.

The Regista is one of the best players in his position, and Allegri’s men must apply enough pressure to prevent him from distributing the ball with ease. Otherwise, this could be a lost battle from the get-go.

Kai Havertz (Attacker)

While Romelu Lukaku needs no introduction for the Juventus defenders, his young German teammate will provide the dangerous X-factor.

The former Bayer Leverkusen man is one of the most talented players in his generation, and he has all the tricks and flicks to unbalance his marker.

The youngster only needs a little bit of space to pull off his magic and punish his opponents in the process.