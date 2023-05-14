Opinion: Three Cremonese player who Juventus must look out for

Following back-to-wins over Lecce and Atalanta, Juventus are back on the right track. The club currently sits second in the Serie A standings and has a chance to consolidate its position this weekend following Lazio’s draw on Friday.

Nonetheless, Max Allegri’s men will be hosting the unyielding Cremonese at the Allianz Stadium, a team that simply refuses to give up.

The Tigres currently sit 19th in the table, but their recent form suggests that escaping relegation remains possible. In any case, Davide Ballardini’s courageous men will never raise the white flag, and they’ll be hoping to return to Cremona with at least one valuable point in the bag.

So let’s take a closer look at three Cremonese players that Juventus must look out for this Sunday.

Marco Carnesecchi (Goalkeeper)

Marco Carnesecchi has been linked with Juventus for a while now, but the 22-year-old has finally earned the opportunity to showcase his prowess in Serie A this season.

The young custodian is currently playing at Cremonese on loan from Atalanta, but his future remains uncertain. So surely another strong display against a top side would boost his chances of earning a big summer transfer.

Leonardo Sernicola (Right-Back)

At the age of 25, Leonardo Sernicola finally earned himself some recognition in his first consistent campaign in Serie A. The fullback has scored two goals and as many assist in 28 league appearances thus far.

The Italian will probably be embroiled in an intriguing duel against Samuel Iling-Junior on the flank, and the outcome could affect the whole encounter.

David Okereke (Forward)

The Grigiorossi have a host of impressive strikers in their ranks, including Cyriel Dessers, Felix Afena-Gyan and the vastly-experienced Daniel Ciofani. Nonetheless, David Okereke arguably remains their most complete frontman.

The Nigerian can lead the line as a target man or play in a supporting role, and his pace, movement and finishing can cause all sorts of trouble for the Bianconeri backline.

So keep an eye on the former Verona striker.