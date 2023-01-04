Opinion: Three Cremonese players that Juventus must look out for

Finally, the wait is over and our beloved club will once again take the field in an official match following a long hiatus that lasted for 50 days.

Before the break, Max Allegri’s men were in the course of overturning what began as a disastrous campaign, putting together an impressive six-match winning streak without conceding a single goal.

Naturally, the Bianconeri will be looking to make it seven on their away trip to Cremona. Unfortunately for Cremonese, they’re yet to earn their maiden Serie A victory following their promotion last season, but then again, the memory of our calamitous defeat to Monza remains fresh in mind.

Hence, even the Tigres could pull off a major upset if we put our guard down. So let’s take a closer look at three opposition players that Juventus must particularly look out for.

Marco Carnesecchi (Goalkeeper)

As we reported earlier this week, Juventus will take the opportunity to monitor the young goalkeeper who might one day inherit the role from Wojciech Szczesny.

But on Wednesday, the Atalanta loanee will be looking to frustrate his suitors with a string of saves, as he did against Milan, consolidating his status as the most exciting young custodian in Serie A.

Emanuele Valeri (Wingback)

Now surely he isn’t the most renowned name, but the left wingback is gradually building a respectable reputation for himself. This midweek, he’ll be looking to pounce on Juan Cuadrado’s absence on Juve’s right flank to inflect some damage.

Cyriel Dessers (Striker)

While David Okereke might be more reputable striker in Cremona, Cyriel Dessers could explode on any given day. This season, the Nigerian has been unlucky at times, but he remains a major threat for the Old Lady’s defenses with his crafty positioning and the firepower in his boots.