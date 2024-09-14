During Max Allegri’s second stint in Turin, Empoli became a sort of Bete Noire for Juventus. After all, the Livorno native suffered the first defeat of his tumultuous second reign at the hands of his fellow Tuscans.

And who could ever forget about the 4-1 thrashing in May 2023, albeit it ensued under exceptional circumstances (with the Bianconeri learning about the 10-point deduction sentence 10 minutes before kickoff)?

Nevertheless, Thiago Motta is here to dispel the fears, woes and lack of confidence that beset the club over the past four years or so, so putting down a relatively humble Empoli side is the least of the fanbase’s expectations.

And yet, the Azzurri are enjoying a positive start to the season, as they remain undefeated after three rounds. Their early exploits include a major upset victory over Roma at the Stadio Olimpico.

So let’s take a closer look at three Empoli players that Juventus have to keep a close eye on in today’s meeting at the Castellani.

Emmanuel Gyasi (Wingback)

The 30-year-old has been producing the goods in Serie A for several years now between his stints at Spezia and Empoli, but hardly gets his dues.

The Ghana international is an offensive winger who is currently being deployed as a right wingback in Roberto D’Aversa’s system. However, his slightly deeper role hasn’t impeded his scoring stats, as he has already delivered two goals.

An interesting battle with Kenan Yildiz could ensue.

Liam Henderson (Midfielder)

Henderson is your typical gritty Scottish midfielder who certainly doesn’t take the pitch with the intention of forming new friendships. Just ask Dusan Vlahovic who was on the receiving end of some good-old-fashioned British banter almost 18 months ago.

The cameras caught the 28-year-old mocking the Serbian for his hefty transfer fee which he was struggling to justify – at least back then.

So while he won’t be the most technically gifted player on the pitch, Henderson’s craftiness and gamesmanship make him a nuisance for the Bianconeri, and perhaps Vlahovic in particular.

Sebastiano Esposito (Forward)

Whether he’ll be in the starting lineup or come off the bench, the 22-year-old will likely have a noticeable impact.

Esposito is a versatile attacker who can lead the line himself or work behind Lorenzo Colombo who established himself as D’Aversa’s main centre-forward.

The Italian possesses the required technique, pace, dribbling skills and finishing to cause problems for the Old Lady’s backline, while his Inter affiliation will only serve as an extra motive.