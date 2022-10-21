Opinion: Three Empoli players that Juventus must look out for on Friday

Following the morale boosting victory over Torino, Juventus will have the chance to earn back-to-back league wins for the first time this season when they host Empoli at the Allianz Stadium.

However, Paolo Zanetti’s band won’t be an easy prey for the Old Lady. After all, the Tuscan squad includes some of the best hidden gems in Serie A.

So let’s take a closer look at three Empoli players who can inflect some damage on Max Allegri’s side.

Guglielmo Vicario (Goalkeeper)

The Italy international might just be the most underrated custodian in the league. The 26-year-old produces jaw-dropping saves with almost every outing.

Dusan Vlavovic will be looking to build on the momentum gained last weekend to add to his tally, but he won’t find it easy against Vicario.

Koni De Winter (Centre-Back)

Koni De Winter’s exploits this season definitely is great news for Juventus, but the Bianconeri will hoping to catch their ever-improving loanee on an off-night.

The Belgian is physically strong, imposing and fast. He simply has all the makings of a top class defender

Nedim Bajrami (Attacking Midfielder)

Perhaps the Albanian is yet to display his enthralling performances from last season, but he remains Empoli’s greatest source of creativity.

On his day, the 23-year-old can cause havoc for the opposition defenses when operating in the hole. He can dribble past his marker, pick up his teammates with clever plays or even go for the goal himself.