Opinion: Three Empoli players that Juventus must look out for

Following back-to-back draws, Juventus need to return to the winning column when they take on Empoli at the Stadio Carlo Castellani.

The Serie B champions shocked the Old Lady by pulling off the upset win at the Allianz Stadium on the second round of the season.

Therefore, the Bianconeri must know by now that their Tuscan opponents cannot be taken lightly at all.

So let’s take a look at three Empoli players that Max Allegri and his men must look out for.

Guglielmo Vicario (Goalkeeper)

This season, the Italian goalkeeper has only amassed four clean sheets while conceding 50 goals in his 26 Serie A appearances.

Nevertheless, these mediocre stats doesn’t do Vicario any justice. After all, Aurelio Andreazzoli’s progressive approach leaves the backline exposed, which means that the goalkeeper has been often kept busy.

The 25-year-old is one of the most impressive shot-stoppers in the league, and Juventus strikers surely won’t find it easy against him.

Nedim Bajrami (Attacking Midfielder)

Since the start of the campaign, the 22-year-old immediately established himself as one of the main revelations of the season.

The Albanian has already contributed in six goals and five assists in his maiden Serie A campaign, and will be looking to attract more suitors by stealing the limelight against the Bianconeri.

The young attacking midfielder has all the flicks and skills that enables him to inflict damage in the final third.

Andrea Pinamonti (Center Forward)

Yet another 22-year-old who’s enjoying a stellar campaign at Empoli.

The young Italian is owned by Inter, and will be hoping to please his parent club by derailing the momentum of its arch-rival.

The center forward is Empoli’s best scorer this season, with nine goals thus far.