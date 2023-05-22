Opinion: Three Empoli players who Juventus must look out for on Monday

With a crucial sentence awaiting the club in the Plusvalenza trial, Juve’s trip to Empoli has sadly become an afterthought. After all, collecting three points away from home would hardly offer a reason to celebrate if another nine points or more were to be deducted.

Nevertheless, Max Allegri’s men must try their best to maintain composure and focus on the match, even if it requires immense effort.

On the other hand, the Tuscans have very little to play for at this stage of the season aside from grabbing some pleasant souvenirs against a wounded giant.

Moreover, some of Paolo Zanetti’s most promising players could be looking to deliver an additional impressive display to serve as a reminder for their summer suitors.

So let’s a closer look at three Empoli stars who Juventus should look out for.

Guglielmo Vicario (Goalkeeper)

In the last two seasons, Guglielmo Vicario has cemented himself as one of the best goalkeepers in Serie A, attracting interest from several suitors in Italy and abroad, including Juventus.

The Italian has been out of action recently, but he’ll make a return just in time to take on the Bianconeri, and he’ll surely try his best to frustrate the likes of Moise Kean and Arek Milik.

Fabiano Parisi (Left-Back)

Fabiano Parisi is one of the most explosive young left-backs in the league, so Tommaso Barbieri will have his hands full on Monday night.

The 22-year-old’s crosses can be extremely dangerous, and keeping him quiet will be a daunting task for his opposite number.

Nicolò Cambiaghi (Forward)

This season, Cambiaghi has been one of the true revelations of the campaign. The young attacker can play in several roles upfront, but he’s currently finding success in front of goal, netting six goals thus far this season.

Juve’s defenders must be very careful around the 22-year-old who boasts a mix of skills, pace and finishing touch that can make a backline pay dearly for any complacency.