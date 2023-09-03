Following last week’s disappointing home draw against Bologna, Juventus will be aiming to return to winning ways when they travel to Tuscany to take on Empoli.

For their part, the Azzurri are yet to open their Serie A account for the 2023/24 campaign after suffering defeats at the hands of Hellas Verona and Monza. Moreover, the club hasn’t yet scored a single goal after 180 minutes or so of action.

Nevertheless, you can underestimate Empoli at your own peril. The provincial club possesses a host of absolutely brilliant young talents.

Furthermore, the memory of last season’s embarrassing 1-4 defeat at the Carlo Castellani remains fresh in the Old Lady’s mind.

Now certainly that doomed encounter was accompanied by extraordinary circumstances (a 10-point deduction just before the kickoff) but it remains a memory that the Bianconeri supporter would like to erase, starting with a convincing display on the same ground this Sunday.

So let’s take a closer look at three Empoli youngsters that Juventus should keep an eye on this weekend… and perhaps even monitor with a view to the future.

Jacopo Fazzini (Midfielder)

We begin with one of the most exciting youngsters in Serie A. Jacopo Fazzini could be one of the main reasons why our boy Filippo Ranocchia could (again) struggle for playing time in his loan stint.

The 20-year-old possesses brilliant quality on the ball. He currently plays as a box-to-box midfielder but can only take his talent further up the field if needed.

Tommaso Baldanzi (Right Winger)

Tommaso Baldanzi is even younger than Fazzini, albeit by just seven days. The young winger was one of the main revelations in Serie A last season.

Last term, he mostly played as an attacking midfielder behind the two strikers. But with Paolo Zanetti seemingly switching to 4-3-3, he’s now trying to inflict damage from the right wing.

We shall see how the struggling Alex Sandro fares against the tricky young man.

Nicolo Cambiaghi (Left Winger)

At the age of 22, Nicolo Cambiaghi is the oldest of the bunch. The forward made a name for himself last season on loan at Empoli before returning to his parent club Atalanta this summer.

But luckily for the Azzurri, they eventually managed to secure his services on a permanent basis. The U-21 starlet has now re-joined Zanetti’s ranks and will be eager to make up for lost time.

The versatile attacker can feature in various positions but could start the evening on the left wing.