Opinion: Three free agents that Juventus should pursue this summer

As football fans know by now, it wouldn’t be called a summer transfer market unless Juventus end up sealing at least one free agent signing.

Luckily for the Old Lady, this year’s free market seems to be more glamorous than ever, as several top class players are currently seeing out the last remaining months of their contracts.

Whilst the options are numerous, we limited the choices for only three free agents that would be useful for the Bianconeri come next season.

David Alaba

The Bayern Munich defender is finally set to leave the club that has been his home for the last 13 years.

Originally a left back, the Austrian has transformed himself into one of the best center backs in the world – while also being able to play in midfield.

Therefore, Alaba would be the ideal long-term replacement for Giorgio Chiellini who could hang his boots at the end of the season.

Even though he’s tipped to join Real Madrid, Juventus should not give up on this signing (Fino Alla Fine!)

Hakan Calhanoglu

Looking at the Juventus squad, one would notice the lack of a genuine attacking midfielder.

Although Aaron Ramsey and Weston McKennie have been at times used as hybrid AMs, they both lack the touch and creativity needed for the role.

Most Bianconeri fans would prefer someone like Houssem Aouar or Rodrigo De Paul as the next trequartista, but the Turkish international would be a much cheaper alternative.

Besides, the Milan man now possesses enough Serie A experience in the tank, and the Italian champions often enjoy strengthening their squad while weakening their direct opponents (see Pjanic, Higuain…).

Memphis Depay

With the Juventus strikers all facing uncertain futures, new arrivals are a must.

The Lyon striker is once again linked with a move to Barcelona, but as the deal failed last season, nothing guarantees otherwise for next summer.

Thus, the Old Lady should jump at the opportunity and bring in a charismatic attacker who can play within various roles up front.