For the third Friday in a row, Juventus feature in the curtain-raiser of the Serie A weekend. After overcoming Monza and Napoli through Federico Gatti’s winners, the Bianconeri will be looking to collect another three points when hosted by Genoa at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium.

Despite their recent shaky results, the Grifone remain a tough nut to crack, especially when playing on their home turf in front of their raucous supporters.

Moreover, Alberto Gilardino’s squad boasts an impressive mixture of talent and experience and a host of renowned names which is rarely seen at a newly-promoted club.

So let’s take a closer look at three Genoa players that Max Allegri and Juventus must keep an eye on this evening.

Radu Dragusin (Defender)

The Bianconeri are already all-too-familiar with Radu Dragusin who developed in the club’s youth ranks and Next Gen squad in recent years.

The Romanian was one of the club’s most promising youngsters, but Juventus decided to part ways with him following an underwhelming campaign on loan between Sampdoria and Salernitana.

But since joining Genoa in 2022, the 21-year-old has proven himself as one of the most intriguing young centre-backs in Italian football. He has been on the pitch for the Rossoblu in every Serie A outing thus far, never missing a minute, while contributing with a goal and an assist.

Dragusin will be looking to make a point against his former employers, while his defensive partner Koni De Winter is also in the same boat.

Ruslan Malinovskyi (Midfielder)

During his time at Atalanta, Ruslan Malinovskyi was considered among the best attacking midfielders in the league.

Obviously, the Ukrainian is finding it hard to reproduce the same level while featuring for a weaker side. Still, he remains incredibly dangerous when afforded enough spaces between the lines, especially on the edge of the box, as evidenced by his two sublime strikes in recent weeks.

Albert Gudmundsson (Striker)

Since the start of the season, Albert Gudmundsson has cemented himself as one of the main revelations of the Serie A campaign.

The Icelandic netted five goals from 13 appearances while proving to be an absolute thorn in the back of his markers with his breath-taking dribbling skills.

The 26-year-old’s early-season exploits even earned him links with top clubs, including Juventus.

But after making his return from injury, we shall see if the striker will present himself in an optimal physical condition against Gleison Bremer and company.