Opinion: Three Juventus loanees who would be useful next season

Although we’re still in the midst of the most crucial parts of the season, the international break offers a little breather from the overpacked action and allows the management to reflect on the club’s future.

Despite the noticeable improvement in the second half of the campaign. the circumstances will force Juventus to ring some changes next summer. Between expiring contracts and failed acquisitions, the hierarchy will revert to the transfer market to bolster the squad.

Nonetheless, The Bianconeri already have several competent players who are already on the club’s books but currently play elsewhere on loan.

So here are three loaned-out players who can make themselves useful to the cause next season.

Andrea Cambiaso

After signing for the club last summer, Andrea Cambiaso immediately departed towards Bologna where he has been further consolidating his status as one of the best young fullbacks in Italian football.

The former Genoa man can either act as a backup for Filip Kostic in a 3-5-2 formation or contend for a starting role if Juventus revert to a four-man defense.

Nicolò Rovella

Yet another Genoa youth product who’s yet to receive a proper chance at Juventus. But with Leandro Paredes out of the equation, Nicolò Rovella would be the obvious replacement – a significantly cheaper alternative, one might add.

The young midfielder can act as a backup for Manuel Locatelli who currently features in the Regista role, while offering different characteristics.

Denis Zakaria

If Adrien Rabiot leaves as a free agent, Denis Zakaria is arguably the most natural replacement in terms of attributes, as we’re talking about a strong, athletic and generous midfielder.

Chelsea are unlikely to exercise their buy-option following an injury-riddled campaign in North London, but perhaps Juventus shouldn’t jump the gun so quickly on his stint. After all, we had to wait for three years to witness the best version of Rabiot, while Zakaria only featured for the Old Lady for a few months.