Opinion: Three Juventus players that deserve more playing time in the final rounds

After opening a 10-point gap with the chasing pack, Juventus were spared a dramatic ending to the campaign with a spot in next season’s edition of the Champions League already in the pocket.

While the clash against Inter in the Coppa Italia final remains the club’s lone significant fixture, the last three Serie A rounds will have little significance for the Bianconeri.

Therefore, this could prove to be a timely opportunity for some of the players who haven’t always featured to prove their worth and allow the management to make a better judgement on the fates ahead of the summer transfer market.

So here are three Juventus players that we need to see on the pitch during the remaining league matches.

Daniele Rugani

The center back played on a regular basis in the middle of the campaign when the injury bug hit his defensive teammates, but was mostly a benchwarmer at the first and last stages of the season.

Although some fans and observers blamed him for giving away a crucial penalty kick against Villarreal, the Italian has been mostly solid and reliable when called upon.

If the management is planning to sell him, then at least give him the chance to present his case for his potential suitors.

Fabio Miretti

Following an impressive full debut, we’re now eager to see more of Fabio Miretti. The 18-year-old is talented midfielder who’s displaying maturity beyond his age.

Even though cementing a regular spot in next season’s squad won’t be an easy task, the teenager still has time to convince Allegri of his eligibility for the role.

Moise Kean

Another young player whose future is hanging in the balance. Unfortunately for Moise Kean, his return to Turin has been mostly underwhelming.

Nevertheless, he still had his moments throughout the season, including an important winner against Sassuolo last week.

The striker rarely featured as a starter this term, which surely took its toll on his scoring stats. Therefore, he deserves to be granted enough playing to prove whether he can cut it or not in front goal.