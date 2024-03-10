This evening, Juventus and Atalanta will cross paths at the Allianz Stadium in the battle of the wounded.

Both clubs started the year on a high note but are currently enduring a rough patch. Therefore, one team will have the opportunity to secure a rebound win while the other falls deeper into the dark.

Between injuries and suspensions, Max Allegri won’t be able to field his ideal lineup (if such a thing exists anyway). Thus, this could prove to be a chance not to be missed for some players to make a statement.

So let’s take a closer look at three Juventus who need to deliver strong displays today, or otherwise their career at the club could be at risk.

Fabio Miretti

Fabio Miretti will get the nod for the second week running due to the absence of Adrien Rabiot and Carlos Alcaraz. Nevertheless, Allegri expects the Frenchman to return next weekend, which would limit the young Italian’s playing time.

To his credit, Miretti showcased some improvement against Napoli, even if it remains insufficient to warrant a spot in next season’s squad.

Therefore, the 21-year-old needs to make a case for himself today in what could be one of his last chances to shine against a formidable opponent.

Filip Kostic

For one reason or another, Filip Kostic has miserably failed to inspire this term, with his opponents now figuring out his limited skillset and noticing his insistence on cutting to the outside.

At the age of 31, the Serbian is unlikely to add too many new skills to his arsenal, but at least we should be able to count on him excelling in his renowned functions, mainly delivering sublime crosses to the box.

Last weekend, Samuel Iling-Junior got the nod, and despite the defeat to Napoli, many would argue that the young Englishman was more impressive than Kostic.

So IF the latter is going to regain a starting berth today, he MUST deliver a strong showing, as another forgettable display could relegate him to the bench for good.

Arkadiusz Milik

Aside from his major gaffe against Empoli, Arek Milik hasn’t been terrible this term, but he simply didn’t receive too many chances, and when he did, he didn’t always earn the plaudits.

So with Dusan Vlahovic serving a one-match ban, this is a golden opportunity for the Pole to remind the world of his capabilities by finding the back of the net against a tough opponent.

But if the former Napoli star doesn’t inflict damage upon the Orobici, Allegri will have little reason to field him as a starter in the remaining part of the season.