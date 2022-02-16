Opinion: Three Juventus players who deserve more playing time

At the start of every season, coaches tend to reassure every member of their squads over their importance to the team. After all, the campaign is long and grueling, and every player will get a chance to prove his worth, right?

Nevertheless, every manager has a clear pecking order, and while some of the players will feature week in week out, others will struggle to earn a handful of minutes.

Max Allegri’s regime at Juventus is no exception. So let’s take a look at three players who arguably deserve more playing in Turin.

Daniele Rugani

After returning from two underwhelming loan spells, Daniele Rugani naturally had to start from the very bottom of the pecking order.

During the first few months of the season, the Italian was nowhere to be seen on the pitch. But due to some absentees – especially that of Leonardo Bonucci – the former Empoli man proved to be worthy of the black and white jersey, as he put up some solid performances at the back on a consistent basis.

But with Leo back to the fold, Rugani is once again lingering on the bench. But we hope that Allegri consider giving him more playing time, even when the other center backs are available.

Luca Pellegrini

Similarly to Rugani, Luca Pellegrini took advantage of Alex Sandro’s absence to play on a consistent basis in December.

The young left-back displayed the type of level that allowed him to usurp the Brazilian for a while. However, an injury before the end of the year halted his progress, and is now struggling to find space with Sandro and Mattia De Sciglio rotating on the left flank.

Marley Aké

Despite being a member of the U23 squad, Marley Aké is only a year younger than Dusan Vlahovic. He’s also older than Kaio Jorge.

This means that it’s now time for the 21-year-old to prove whether he can cut it or not at Juventus… With the first team.

During his rare appearances, the Frenchman showcased enough skills to suggest that he has all the makings for an explosive winger (especially against Sampdoria in the Coppa Italia).

Following Federico Chiesa’s injury and Dejan Kulusevski’s departure, Juventus do need some depth on the wing, and perhaps the former Marseille youngster can be the answer for Allegri.