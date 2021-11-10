Opinion: Three Juventus players who have underachieved this season

Saying that Juventus have thus far been sub-par would be a major understatement. The club currently lies 8th in the Serie A standings, 15 points adrift for the top of the table.

So as one would expect, a host of the players must be failing to deliver up to the standards, otherwise the Bianconeri wouldn’t have found themselves in such a dire situation. After all, Max Allegri still possesses at his disposal one of the best squads in the country.

But who exactly are the three players who are underachieving the most? Here’s our Top Three.

Note: This list is based first and foremost on expectations, which is why you won’t find the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Daniele Rugani who were never expected to play significant roles at the first place.

3- Wojciech Szczesny

Luckily for Juventus, the Pole’s performances have improved recently (or perhaps the defenders are doing their job better).

However, the former Arsenal man proved to be a complete liability in the first weeks of the season, costing his side precious points, which also shook the whole morale of the squad.

Szczesny might not be a world class goalkeeper, but he used to be a reliable figure between the posts, and finding his best form again will be crucial for the Old Lady’s current campaign.

2- Adrien Rabiot

In the last three seasons, all recurring Juventus coaches have said almost the same words concerning Adrien Rabiot, highlighting his “huge potential”.

Unfortunately, it hasn’t happened yet for the Frenchman, who continues to struggle while being shifted between various positions on the field.

The former PSG man delivers hard-working performances on some occasions, but we’re yet to see anything that truly suggests that this is a player who possesses mad potential.

1- Dejan Kulusevski

In a list that is based on expectations, it’s sad to find a young gun on top, but this is a reality that one should admit.

The former Atalanta man was brought last year as a part of the rejuvenation process, but he has degraded into a complete afterthought this season – with his only memorable contribution being his late winner against Zenit in Russia.

While this doesn’t mean that the Swede won’t be able to live up to his early promise – after all, he’s only 21 – but how much time and space can Juventus afford him remains uncertain.