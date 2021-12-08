Opinion: Three Juventus players who need to bounce back against Malmo

On Wednesday, Juventus will host Malmo for the final matchday of the Champions League group stage.

With the Bianconeri already qualified to the round of 16, and finishing on top of the group is not entirely within their hands, the encounter against the Swedish side is far from being a crucial one.

Therefore, Max Allegri is set to rotate his starting XI, after using almost the same lineup in the club’s last two Serie A fixtures (against Salernitana and Genoa).

Nonetheless, the fans are still expecting their team to leave the pitch victorious.

The probable formation should include some players who were left out recently after failing to truly impress, and they will be hoping to turn the tides in their favor with a big display on the European scene.

So let’s take a look at three Juventus players who need to bounce back with an impressive performance against Malmo.

Alex Sandro

Ever since he unlocked a starting berth from an aging Patrice Evra back in 2015/16, Alex Sandro has been the undisputed first choice at left-back.

However, the Brazilian has been less effective in the last few campaigns, and this season, the likes of Mattia De Sciglio and Luca Pellegrini are pushing for a starting role.

But with the first being injured and the second out of the Champions League squad, the former Porto man will start against Malmo, and he needs to put up a display that wins back the affection of his manager.

Adrien Rabiot

Despite being handed many opportunities this season, it just never happened for Adrien Rabiot.

However, with Allegri switching to 4-2-3-1, the Frenchman could start in his natural central midfield role rather than being thrusted on the left flank.

Let’s see if this tactical tweak helps him reignite his fading playing career.

Moise Kean

In 2019, Moise Kean was the toast of town in Turin, suddenly becoming the club’s most exciting prospect.

But after making his return to Juventus, the young Italian is yet to recapture that magic, as he’s been barely able to find the back of the net.

With Alvaro Morata not doing much better in front of goal, a regular starting berth is up for the taking, but the former PSG man must take it up a notch.