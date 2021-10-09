Opinion: Three Juventus players who should leave the club for their own good

Since his return to the club, Max Allegri has been working on creating a strong and cohesive unit at Juventus.

Whether voluntarily or compulsorily, the tactician has been tweaking his starting lineups, with the majority of the players at his disposal earning a chance to shine.

Nevertheless, there’s always going to those are being left out repeatedly. Whether these castaways deserve more playing time or not is a separate debate, but one thing is for sure, leaving the club should be their primary objective in order to reignite their careers elsewhere.

So here are three Juventus players who need to embark on a new career adventure sooner rather than later.

Mattia Perin

The goalkeeper was out on loan at Genoa for 18 months, only to find himself back at square one.

The Italian was only handed one start thus far this season, and even during Wojciech Szczesny’s horrific start to the season, the Pole was able to maintain his starting berth.

Perin’s contract expires at the end of the season and it just feels that he’s not meant to be the Bianconeri’s number one.

Luca Pellegrini

The young left-back joined Juventus in 2019, but for the first time, he earned himself a spot with the first team rather than being sent out on loan.

However, the former Roma man is currently at the bottom of the Allegri’s pecking order with the likes of Alex Sandro, Danilo and Mattia De Sciglio all ahead of him.

This is a delicate period in the 22-year-old’s development, and he surely needs to find himself a club that is willing to trust in his abilities.

Aaron Ramsey

This affair is turning uglier with every passing month. The Welshman isn’t happy in Turin (having said it loud and clear) and the club isn’t happy with his presence.

A divorce should be the obvious solution, but unfortunately, football finances can often complicate the simplest of equations.

The former Arsenal man is one of the highest earners at Juventus, but he’ll probably need to make some economical sacrifices in order to save what’s left of his playing career before it’s too late.