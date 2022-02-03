Opinion: Three Juventus stars who could be set for new roles following January reshuffle

Following an encouraging transfer session, Juventus are now ready to start the decisive part of a campaign with a couple of brand new names, having also bid farewell to others.

In short, Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria have landed in Turin in order to bolster the Bianconeri’s chances in achieving their objectives at the end of the season.

On the other hand, Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur have joined the revolution of Fabio Paratici and Antonio Conte at Tottenham Hotspurs, while Aaron Ramsey surprisingly left towards Glasgow Rangers.

With that being said, the departures and arrivals won’t only affect the fates of the players in question, but also some of the other members of the squad, including the three men below who could be set for new roles at the club.

Juan Cuadrado

Since Maurizio Sarri’s reign at the club, the Colombian has been regularly playing as a right-back, while occasionally reverting to his more advanced role.

But with Kulusevski gone and Federico Chiesa injured until the end of the season, Max Allegri is left with very natural wingers.

So whether the tactician will deploy a 4-4-2, 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 formation, we can expect La Vespa to return to his more familiar role as a right winger.

Alvaro Morata

Speaking of the flanks, Allegri has often used only one natural winger in his formations, fielding a midfielder in a hybrid role on the opposite flank.

However, some are suggesting a new plan that would see Alvaro Morata recreating Mario Mandzukic’s role on the left wing.

When Juventus signed Gonzalo Higuain, the Croatian recreated himself in a wide role that allowed Allegri to deploy him in the same formation alongside the Argentine star.

So could the Spaniard save what’s left of his stint in Turin by becoming Vlahovic’s wingman?

Manuel Locatelli

This might not be a dramatic change in positions, but it could nonetheless be a significant one.

Since his arrival last summer, Manuel Locatelli has mostly been playing as a deep-lying playmaker, which has somewhat limited his ability to be productive inside the final third.

But thanks to Zakaria’s arrival, the Italian could be finally given the license to roam forward and act as a box-to-box midfielder while his Swiss teammate serves as a shield for the backline.

This could be a game-changing move for the Bianconeri’s season.