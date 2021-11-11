Opinion: Three Juventus transfer targets to watch during the international break

For the vast majority of football fans, international breaks represent the dullest part of the football calendar.

Nonetheless, this one should prove to be a bit more exciting than your usual break, as we’ll find out who will be the 10 European nations that will qualify to Qatar 2022 as groups winners.

Therefore, a host of top clashes will take place in the next few days, and some of it will include players who are closely monitored by Juventus.

So here are three Bianconeri transfer targets to watch during the international break.

Aurelien Tchouameni (France)

The French are yet to officially book their spot for the World Cup, but they’re expected to do so with their last two matches coming against Finland and Kazakhstan.

In the absence of Paul Pogba, Monaco man Aurelien Tchouameni should take the reign in the middle of the park, especially on the back of his impressive displays in the Nations League.

Juventus will face stern competition for his signature, but Federico Cherubini and company won’t give up so easily.

Denis Zakaria (Switzerland)

Here’s a more realistic transfer target for the Old Lady. Denis Zakaria should be a free agent by the end of the season once his contract with Borussia Monchengladbach expires.

Moreover, the 24-year-old will be facing Italy for in a crucial battle that will determine the winner of Group C.

It will be interesting to see the defensive midfielder in action against Manuel Locatelli and company.

Dusan Vlahovic (Serbia)

The Fiorentina man has been leading Serbia’s charge towards an unexpected qualification. However, one last battle awaits the Balkans – an away trip to Portugal.

The 21-year-old bomber will be holding his nation’s hopes and dreams on his broad shoulders, and on Sunday, Juventus will be watching closely to find out if he can deliver when the stakes are incredibly high.