Opinion: Three key battles to watch in Juventus-Inter clash

While the 13th round of Serie A is filled with top clashes, the Derby d’Italia remains the most captivating affair in the peninsula for sporting reasons and beyond.

With both clubs lurking just outside of the Top four, neither Juventus nor Inter can afford a misstep. The two giants both started their campaign on the wrong foot, but have recently kickstarted winning sprees.

Therefore, the two clubs’ delicate status adds another important layer to an already thrilling affair.

As usual, these type of meetings set the stage for an interesting tactical battle between the two managers. With Max Allegri probably mirroring Simone Inzaghi’s 3-5-2 formation, the personal duels will surely be fascinating to watch.

So let’s take a look at three key battles between the players which will play an important role in deciding the outcome of the match.

Gleison Bremer vs Lautaro Martinez

While it’s not confirmed yet, many expect Gleison Bremer to make his return to the pitch following an injury sustained against his former club Torino.

However, this will surely prove to be a significantly more complicated “Derby” than the previous one, as the Brazilian could be entrusted with nullifying the threat of one of the best strikers on the continent in Lautaro Martinez.

On his day, the 25-year-old has the stamina and pace to match any forward, but it remains to be seen if he’ll gain his full strength in time to stop the Argentine star.

Juan Cuadrado vs Federico Dimarco

This should be an interesting battle between two wingbacks who have many things in common. For one, they both trot up and down the flank to cover at the back and at the same time offer valuable contribution upfront.

However, one of them is an up-and-coming player looking to cement himself as one of the best in his position, while the other is currently battling father time.

But sometimes the old warrior roars back and comes out on top. So let’s hope that Juan Cuadrado can consolidate his position as Inter’s official bogeyman.

Adrien Rabiot vs Nicolo Barella

The midfield will be filled with interesting duels, but keep an eye on this one in particular.

This will be a battle between two players who are enjoying a positive moment and have enough stamina to run for days.

The outcome of this duel will have great significance on the whole clash, and could tip the scale in favor of one team over the other