Opinion: Three key duels to keep an eye on in Juventus-Fiorentina clash

When Juventus and Fiorentina clash heads at the Allianz Stadium, the most interesting battle could be the one at the dugout, between Vincenzo Italiano’s progressive style of football and Max Allegri’s pragmatic approach.

However, this encounter between the two rival clubs will feature some fascinating duels on the pitch, which would undoubtedly determine the final verdict.

So let’s take a closer look at three key battles between the Bianconeri stars and their purple visitors.

Filip Kostic vs Dodo

The warfare on the flanks is always thrilling. In the past, this fixture used to provide us with a vital clash between Juan Cuadrado and Cristiano Biraghi.

But while the Colombian could renew his rivalry against the Fiorentina captain, neither man has been particularly impressive this season, so the battle on the opposite lane could be the more interesting affair.

Filip Kostic and Dodo have both cemented themselves as regular features for their respective sides following their summer transfers, so this should be an electrifying duel between two pacey, skillful and determined wing men.

Adrien Rabiot vs Sofyan Amrabat

This battle was supposed to ensue in the World Cup semi-final between arguably the two biggest midfield powerhouses in the tournament. Nonetheless, the Frenchman’s sickness denied us the spectacle.

Nonetheless, the two men will surely cross paths on Sunday, and Juventus will be hoping to have Adrien Rabiot at his optimal physical condition to prevail over his reputable foe, and hand Allegri’s men the reins in the middle of the park.

Dusan Vlahovic vs Nikola Milenkovic

Two teammates. Two compatriots. Two friends. Yet, Dusan Vlahovic and Nikola Milenkovic will be embroiled in a merciful battle on Sunday.

The two Serbians both started their careers at Partizan before reuniting in Tuscany, but the striker marked himself as public enemy number one in Florence following last year’s transfer to Turin.

The 23-year-old will be looking to confirm his return to form following his brace in Salerno, and what better way to reclaim his status as one of the most devastating bombers in Italy than by inflicting damage over his old employers, even if it means leaving his good old friend in the wake.