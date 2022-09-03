Opinion: Three key player duels between Fiorentina-Juventus

While all eyes will be on the Derby della Madonnina, the fifth round of Serie A will begin with another thrilling clash between two hated rivals.

As we all know, the away fixture against Fiorentina is one of the most unpleasant trips for Juventus. Nonetheless, Max Allegri’s men need to maintain their momentum and come away with all three points.

In such a tense affair, we should probably keep our hopes low regarding the general quality of football. However, the final outcome could be determined by small details and some of the internal battles on the pitch.

So let’s take a look at three key players duels which we expect to ensue at the Artemio Franchi Stadium.

Cristiano Biraghi vs Angel Di Maria

We begin with what should be an exciting battle on the flanks. Angel Di Maria and Cristiano Biraghi both excel at going forward, but at the same time, neither neglects his defensive duties.

Therefore, expect these two to clash heads all over the lane, with endless runs and take-ons. The winner will certainly offer his side a significant advantage.

Antonin Barak vs Manuel Locatelli

There’s nothing like a good old midfield scrap between two solid players.

If Leandro Paredes makes his first start in Firenze, Manuel Locatelli could move to the left side, which could put him in direct contact with the Viola’s new signing, Antonin Barak

If Loca manages to limit the Czech’s dangerous movement, the Old Lady would likely emerge victorious in the battle for the middle of the park.

Nikola Milenkovic vs Dusan Vlahovic

Finally, we have a clash between two friends. compatriots and former teammates who had also made their first steps in the sport at the same academy in Partizan.

Perhaps Allegri might opt to start with Arek Milik instead of Dusan Vlahovic, but surely the latter will get a run at some point on his old turf.

The bomber will be hoping to repay the raucous Tuscan crowd by leading the Bianconeri to victory, however, he’ll find a familiar friend-turned-foe between him and the goal.

An intense battle is looming on the horizon.