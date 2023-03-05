Opinion: Three keys to victory for Juventus against Roma

This Sunday, all eyes will be on the Olimpico Stadium where Roma host Juventus in the biggest showdown of the 25th matchday.

Despite their off-the-pitch troubles, the Bianconeri are enjoying a positive run at the moment, while the Giallorossi are coming from an embarrassing defeat in Cremona.

Nevertheless, underestimating the capital side would be a grave mistake, as we’re talking about a quality team containing accomplished players all over the field.

So let’s take a look at three keys to victory for Juventus as they attempt to clinch an important victory in the Italian capital.

Surrounding Dybala

Since moving to the Eternal City, Paulo Dybala has established himself as the main talisman at Roma. Surely the Argentine will have additional motivation when he hosts his former teammates at the Olimpico.

Therefore, Max Allegri will have to come up with the right recipe to surround his former pupil and keep him in check. La Joya tends to drift towards the right flank, so Alex Sandro needs to be on his toes while one between Adrien Rabiot and Filip Kostic has to support the Brazilian in this daunting mission.

For his part, Manuel Locatelli must close down the hole between the two defensive lines, as this is where Dybala often lurks while waiting for the chance to cause havoc inside the box.

Exposing the Wings

In Leandro Spinazzola and Nicola Zalewski, Roma have two explosive wingbacks who enjoy darting forward.

Naturally, this attacking tendency renders them dangerous for the Old Lady’s defenses. But simultaneously, it could leave an important opening for the likes of Angel Di Maria and Kostic who can expose the spaces left on the flanks by harrying the opposition on counter attacks.

Super-Subs

For the first time this season, Allegri is finally enjoying a virtually full squad. Thus, the manager will be able to introduce quality players in the second half, the likes of Federico Chiesa and the returning Paul Pogba.

So if Juventus end the first half on level terms, the super-subs could tip the scale in the Old Lady’s favor in the second period, as José Mourinho doesn’t possess the same quality of players in his dugout.