Opinion: Three keys to victory for Juventus against Roma

In the biggest clash of the weekend, Juventus will host Roma at the Allianz Stadium in what should be a thrilling battle.

Needless to say, Paulo Dybala’s first return to Turin since his summer switch to the Italian capital remains the main theme of the contest.

Now surely Max Allegri’s men must find a way to stop La Joya from from exercising revenge on Maurizio Arrivabene and company, but there other dangerous aspects that must be dealt with, as José Mourinho now possesses a formidable formation, despite the notable absence of Nicolò Zaniolo.

So here are our three keys to victory for Juventus as they prepare to host the Giallorossi.

Strengthen the Left Lane

Even though the returning Leandro Spinazzola will pose a threat from the wing, at least Allegri can rely on Mattia De Sciglio to repel the danger, with some support of Juan Cuadrado.

But the Old Lady’s problem could lie on the opposite flank. Despite being underestimated, Rick Karsdorp isn’t any less menacing than Spina. The Dutchman can cause all sorts of trouble for the struggling Alex Sandro, who will require some serious assistance from Filip Kostic and perhaps Adrien Rabiot to keep the wingback at bay.

Surround the Captain

While Dybala will be the main attraction, his former Juventus teammates must not overlook the man who plays by his side.

Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini is simply a complete midfielder who can do it all. He’s the one who links the lines together and keeps the ball rolling in the middle of the park.

If Manuel Locatelli and company fail to properly mark him, it will be a costly mistake on their part.

Support Dusan

One of the most painful sights from the Bianconeri’s previous fixture was the exiled Dusan Vlahovic who was left starving for service against Omar Colley and Alex Ferrari.

So imagine what it would be like for the Serbian if his teammates once again left him to fend on his own against Roma’s three-man defense led by the resolute Chris Smalling.

Allegri must pick a formation that contains players who are able to effectively support the number 9 and distract the attention of the Giallorossi’s backline away from Serbian with clever plays and fruitful runs.

Otherwise, we can expect a more sorrowful outcome than the one endured against Sampdoria.