Opinion: Three keys to victory for Juventus against Sassuolo in midweek

While Juve’s four-match winning streak came to an end last Sunday following the away draw against Inter, the Bianconeri are still unbeaten in their last six Serie A outings, and will be looking forward to pick up some points when they host Sassuolo this week.

Alessio Dionisi’s side has also improved recently and they remain a dangerous opponent for anyone in the league.

So here are three keys that could help the Old Lady in her quest to secure a win on Wednesday evening.

Capitalizing on Squad Depth

While Max Allegri has a squad built to play twice per week, the Neroverdi only have few substitutes who are at the same level of the starting players.

Therefore, Dionisi could be forced to feature some of the players who might need a little rest following the weekend win over Venezia.

On the other hand, the Juventus manager surely has more room for manoeuver and it would be wise to unleash some of the players who weren’t handed the chance to start against Inter.

Preventing Chaos

Since the days of Roberto De Zerbi, Sassuolo have been a side that embraces chaos. They’re willing to open up the spaces and pounce on the impressive talent they possess upfront.

Therefore, the Bianconeri players need to make sure that they don’t give their opponents the type of match that they’re seeking.

Allegri’s men should remain composed and apply their own tempo to the match, especially early on.

Containing Berardi

Between Gianluca Scamacca, Giacomo Raspadori, Jeremie Boga and Filip Djuricic, Sassuolo possess a host of attacking talent.

But make no mistake about it, Domenico Berardi remains the main inspiration for the Neroverdi, and Juventus must limit the danger that he can cause, especially while he attempts to cut from the right flank.

A one-on-one battle against Mattia De Sciglio could ensue, and its outcome could weigh on the final result.