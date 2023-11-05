Every time Juventus make the trip to the Tuscan capital, they can always expect an unpleasant reception from the hostile Purple crowd.

While the Bianconeri certainly have more anticipated encounters bookmarked on the schedule, for Fiorentina, this truly is their most significant match of the campaign.

As we all know, Juventus, as a whole, is despised in Florence, but “the treacherous” Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa will certainly receive an even louder ovation when they take the field, adding an extra spice to an already heated affair.

Therefore, escaping this Purple inferno with the winning streak unscathed won’t be easy by any means for Max Allegri’s men.

Although it remains easier said than done, here are three keys that could lead Juventus towards victory over Fiorentina on Sunday evening.

Exploiting the Flanks

With both Dodo and Michael Kayode injured, the Viola are facing a real crisis at right-back which could hand 18-year-old Pietro Comuzzo his full Serie A debut.

On the left side, Fabiano Parisi could get the nod. The former Empoli man is brilliant at darting forward and poses a threat to the Old Lady’s defenses. However, his ventures could leave his side exposed at the back.

So based on the above, penetrating Fiorentina’s defenses from the flanks could be the most plausible solution, especially with Chiesa and Moise Kean who both tend to drift wide, joining the likes of Filip Kostic, Andrea Cambiaso and Weston McKennie.

Pressuring Arthur & Bonaventura

After three forgettable campaigns between Juventus and Liverpool, Arthur Melo is on the right path towards redemption. The Brazilian has been instrumental in Vincenzo Italiano’s tactical jigsaw.

The former Barcelona man can architect the play if given enough time and space. However, his former Juventus teammates know his flaws too well.

The 27-year-old may commit blunders when facing high pressure while trying to bring the ball out of the final third.

Fabio Miretti could be entrusted with this role, while Manuel Locatelli will try to suffocate Jack Bonaventura who’s enjoying an Indian summer in Tuscany.

Double-Teaming Gonzalez

Fiorentina haven’t truly had a free-scoring striker since the departure of Dusan Vlahovic. The Viola have high hopes for Lucas Beltran, but at the moment, Nicolas Gonzalez remains the club’s main talisman.

The Argentine possesses a devastating arsenal and often causes havoc on the flanks. He will probably start as a left winger this weekend.

Therefore, Allegri should give him a similar treatment to Rafael Leao, with McKennie tracking back to help Federico Gatti in his daunting ask, otherwise, it will be a long night for the Italian defender who might struggle to cope with his opponent’s pace and trickery.