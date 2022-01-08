Opinion: Three keys to victory for Juventus away at Roma

Less than 72 hours after their draw against Napoli, Juventus will take on yet another direct competitor for the Champions League spot, when they travel to the capital for a meeting against Roma.

If the Bianconeri were left unsatisfied with the outcome of their last clash, then José Mourinho’s men are surely disappointed by their start of the year, as they were defeated 1-3 at the hands of Milan.

Therefore, both will be desperate for three points that would reignite their Champions League hopes, which should make it a tough encounter.

So here are three keys to victory for Juventus against Roma

Exploit the Right Side

With Gianluca Mancini and Rick Karsdorp both suspended, the Special One will have some major selection headaches on the right side.

Marash Kumbulla and Bryan Reynolds could get the nod, but the two young men have been far from impressive since the start of the season.

Ainsley Maintland-Niles could start only a couple of days after his landing in the capital, but you can see why it wouldn’t a perfect solution.

Therefore, Max Allegri would be wise to exploit his opponents’ weakened right flank, and perhaps unleashing his most destructive weapon in Federico Chiesa as a left winger.

Hopefully Luca Pellegrini would be deemed fit enough to support his compatriot, as these two should be able to cause havoc for the Giallorossi.

A lower defensive line

Matthijs de Ligt has a tendency to chase the striker all the way back to the middle of the park in order to retrieve the ball and launch a counter attack.

The Dutchman might try to do the same when facing Tammy Abraham, however, this strategy could backfire in the presence of the likes of Matias Vina, Lorenzo Pellegrini and especially Nicolò Zaniolo who can punish the opposition with his blistering run and sublime technical skills.

The Bianconeri defense would be better off by staying low and holding its ground.

Maintaining possession

Obviously, this is easier said than done, but Roma possess players with impressive on-the-ball skills, so if they manage to hold the ball for extended periods, then they’re likely create enough chances to a grab some goals.

That is why Allegri’s men must be very cautious when in possession and prevent themselves from losing the ball in silly manners.