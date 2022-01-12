Opinion: Three keys to victory for Juventus in Super Cup clash against Inter

On Wednesday night, Max Allegri will attempt to secure his first trophy since making his Juventus return last summer.

The Bianconeri will battle it out against Inter for the Italian Super Cup, with the latter having the advantages of playing on their own turf at the Giuseppe Meazza (although the number of supporters should be equally divided between the two rivals).

Obviously, toppling the Scudetto winners and the current Serie A leaders is far from being an easy task, but here are three keys to victory for the Old Lady.

Defending Dead Balls

In Hakan Calhanoglu, the Nerazzurri possess one of the best set piece specialists in the world. The Turkey international can score from direct freekicks or deliver killer crosses.

Recently, Simone Inzaghi’s men have developed a new type of corner kicks, where Hakan picks a teammate at the near post with a short delivery.

As for the Bianconeri, they have been abysmal when it comes to creating goals from dead ball situations, but they should at the very least be capable of defending their own goal from one of Inter’s deadliest weapons.

Stopping Brozovic

When it comes to Marcelo Brozovic, we’re talking about arguably the best Regista in Italian football.

The Croatian is the man who dictates the play for the Beneamata and holds all the keys in the middle of the park.

In the recent meetings, we’ve seen Juventus attempting to man-mark him through Dejan Kulusevski, and this strategy should be maintained (with or without the Swede).

Applying High Pressure

Building on the previous point, Juventus must apply high pressure and force the Nerazzurri’s backline to commit mistakes at the back.

Truth to be told, Inter have more quality in midfield and if Juventus don’t separate the opposition’s lines, then Simone Inzaghi will probably enforce his will on the match.

This season, we’ve seen Samir Handanovic and his defenders struggling with the ball at their feet, which is why high pressure could be the Bianconeri’s best weapon to snatch a goal or two.