Opinion: Three keys to victory for Juventus in the first leg of Coppa Italia semis

After beating Empoli away from home in the league, Juventus make their second Tuscan trip in less than a week, as they take on Fiorentina in the first leg of the Coppa Italia Semi Finals.

As we all know, this will be a very special occasion for Dusan Vlahovic who returns to Florence for the first time following his groundbreaking January switch.

However, the pressure of the hostile atmosphere could prove to be too much for the young Serbian, therefore, the Bianconeri shouldn’t solely rely on his services to decide the match.

So here are three keys which could help Juventus taking advantage in the double-header.

Letting the Storm Pass By

As if the Bianconeri’s trips to the Artemio Franchi aren’t volatile enough, just imagine what it will be like following the transfer of Vlahovic, which surely didn’t sit well with the Viola nation.

We can expect the first 15 minutes or so to be a complete inferno with the supporters in the stands bursting fire in Vincenzo Italiano’s men.

Thus, the Juventus players must remain calm, stand their ground and let the storm pass by. Eventually, the opposition could suffer from what is referred to as an “adrenaline dump”, and this is when the Max Allegri’s men should strike.

Reinforce the Left Flank

The Tuscans often rely on their wings to break the opposition’s lines. Italiano have some formidable wingers at his disposal. But Alvaro Odriozola might just be the most dangerous man on the flanks.

The right-back repeatedly drives forward, creating a numerical advantage for the Viola on the right side.

This is why the Bianconeri need to reinforce their left flank to contain this danger, as leaving Luca Pellegrini alone at the back could cost us dearly.

Adrien Rabiot must play a key role in this battle.

Utilizing Youngsters

With nine players unavailable, Juve’s starting lineup almost picks itself. However, Allegri has very few senior players to bring in as second half substitutes.

Against Empoli, the coach only made two changes throughout the whole match (with one being mandatory). But we saw how the Bianconeri looked exhausted by the end of the match, while the Azzurri’s changes almost saw them completing a comeback.

Therefore, Allegri would be better off in reenergizing his team by introducing the likes of Fabio Miretti, Marley Aké and Matias Soulé in the final stages, even if thrusting youngsters isn’t exactly his favorite hobby.