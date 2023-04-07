Opinion: Three Lazio players that Juventus must look for on Saturday

In the most anticipated showdown of the Serie A weekend, Lazio and Juventus will clash heads in the Italian capital on Saturday.

This season, the Bianconeri have already prevailed twice over the Biancocelesti: the first encounter ended in a 3-0 routing, while Gleison Bremer’s header was enough to seal the win in the Coppa Italia quarterfinals.

Nevertheless, Maurizio Sarri’s men are enjoying their best run of form in the current campaign. Moreover, the previous two encounters took place at the Allianz Stadium, whereas this one is at the Olimpico Stadium.

So here are three Lazio players that Juventus must look out for this Saturday.

Ivan Provedel (Goalkeeper)

Despite remaining unsung during the first portion of his career, Ivan Provedel has now cemented himself as one of the most reliable shot-stoppers in Italian football.

The 29-year-old has remarkably registered 17 clean sheets in his 28 Serie A appearances, and he’ll try his best to deny Dusan Vlahovic and company this weekend.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Midfielder)

The Serbian needs no introduction. After all, we’re talking about one of the best midfielders in Europe and a longtime Juventus target.

The 28-year-old has contributed with seven goals and eight assists in all competitions this season, but failed to shine against the Old Lady this season, as Adrien Rabiot prevailed in the personal duel during the reverse fixture. Hence, SMS will be eager to make a statement this time around.

Mattia Zaccagni (Winger)

In Lazio’s star-studded attack, Mattia Zaccagni might not be the most renowned name, yet, he has arguably been Sarri’s most decisive player, especially in big encounters.

With nine goals and eight assists to his name this season, the Italian has proven himself to be one of the most dangerous wingers in the league. He can either deliver crosses to his teammates, or cut from the left flank before shooting with his right foot.

Keep an eye on this one.